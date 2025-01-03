ESPN’s Molly Qerimshiny purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim had quite the 2024 of fire fits, and she started out 2025 with another fashion hit while on ESPN’s First Take.
In 2024, we saw Qerim in a leather miniskirt and jacket while on the streets of New York City, and her disappearing fit while at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and her blue leather look that made her look like a superhero. Before the calendar flipped to the new year, Qerim dazzled in a full-length holiday gown with an inspiring message.
The 40-year-old beauty also crushed her workouts last year in some black minishorts, and most recently in an ab-revealing white crop top stunner.
For her first look of the year, Qerim outshined colleagues Stephen A. Smith and Shams Charania with her purple blouse look.
Even Stephen A. looks speechless with her fit.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
Here’s a look back at some of the other best looks of last year from the Emmy Award winner Qerim like her Canadian tuxedo.
And her spaghetti strap dress mirror selfie.
And this head-to-toe look.
No doubt Qerim is set to have another great year as evident by her first fit of the year.
