LSU’s Kim Mulkey Left Fans Speechless With Her Wild Basketball Hoop Sweater
LSU held a lighthearted "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" on Sunday when the Tigers hosted Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and it's safe to say the winner was none other than Mulkey herself.
The LSU coach turned heads when she entered the court donning an incredibly unique basketball hoop sweater. The black sweater featured all the key components of a basketball hoop, including the white rectangle on the backboard, an orange rim and an actual white net that hung down below her waist and over her pants. It was truly a sight to behold.
Mulkey's outfit generated quite a response from college hoops fans on social media, who had plenty to say about the latest in her long list of unique style choices.
During halftime of the game, LSU invited fans onto the court for their "Kim Mulkey lookalike contest." Fans went onto the hardwood dressed in blonde wigs and glittery sport coats, a testament to Mulkey's iconic style.
LSU improved to 17–0 on the season following Sunday's 73–63 win, though Mulkey's basketball-themed outfit may have been the biggest talking point from the game.