Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU Gymnastics opener with Paul Skenes watching
Livvy Dunne slayed her leotard selfie and then backed up her fire look with an incredible score on the balance beam in front of her boyfriend.
Dunne, 22, returned for her fifth and final season as a Lady Tigers gymnast to try and help them defend their first-ever national title. She even graduated in December with an insanely high GPA and a white-hot dress under her gown, but came back as a graduate student.
Dunne has shown she will be a bigger part of this year’s team with her incredible flip videos vs. freshman year, and her nearly perfect performance on the floor exercise for her final fan showcase event.
On Friday, Dunne stepped up in the first meet of the season vs. the Iowa State Cyclones after unveiling the natty banner in front of the crowd and No.1 fan in her boyfriend Paul Skenes, and she delivered a performance worthy of her “white dazzler” leotard hype fit with a 9.825 score on the balance beam.
With all the eyes watching her, Dunne certainly delivered.
She then followed it up with an even higher score on the floor exercise with a 9.875.
The Pittsburgh Pirates ace Skenes, 22, and Dunne have been together since he pitched at LSU in 2023. They have been inseparable this offseason including being together on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans on the night of the tragedy on Bourbon Street, but thankfully all were fine.
Dunne’s performance was even more special on Friday night with Skenes watching her.
