Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae behind-the-scenes glimpse of baller life

It’s not all play for LSU NIL millionaires Livvy Dunne and Flau’jae Johnson, but even when they have to work, they do it in style with private jets and fantastic fits.

Matthew Graham

April 18, 2024: Livvy Dunne during the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics semifinals.
April 18, 2024: Livvy Dunne during the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastics semifinals. / Melissa J. Perenson

Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson, and other LSU stars like Angel Reese and Jayden Daniels have made fortunes because of NIL.

That was on full display as Dunne, an LSU Tigers gymnast, and Flau’jae Johnson, an LSU women’s basketball star, were whisked away on a private jet for their promotional tour in New York City for their Amazon Prime docuseries “The Money Game.”

All of the LSU athletics social media handles with players in the “Game” shared a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel that offered a taste of what it’s like to be social media stars and brand empire builders. Oh right, and NIL millionaires too, which Dunne vehemently defended on her “Good Morning America” appearance. (Dunne also freaked out meeting Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves.)

The clip starts with them on a private jet, which might be the official LSU luxury liner since it’s trimmed with purple and gold. Then it was off to promote, promote, promote, where Dunne says on one of the stops, “I think LSU is a world known brand. I just think that it’s a match made in heaven with LSU and NIL.” It certainly is for Dunne, who’s NIL worth is estimated to be $4 million annually, tops for any woman in college athletics and No. 2 overall.

Flau’jae calls the docuseries “vulnerable,” and then high-flying LSU men’s basketball guard Trace Young closes it out. It’s not much, but it does give fans a sense of the play and work balance these up-and-coming celebrities have to maneuver.

Plus, you get cool photos in front of famous NYC landmarks.

