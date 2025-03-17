The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne freaks out 'secretly' leaving LSU for stealth work trip

The social media superstar and injured LSU gymnastics NIL multi-millionaire had a freak-out face for her secret mission.

Matthew Graham

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne usually does not have secret adventures.

Always constantly letting her fans know what she's up to on her social media platforms, the social media superstar and LSU gymnastics NIL multi-millionaire played coy for her latest endeavor.

Alexis Jeffrey and Livvy Dunne
Alexis Jeffrey and Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Posting on TikTok from the airplane, that stunningly does not look like a private jet, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post, "secretly leaving school, going to a secret location, for a secret work trip."

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

The post starts off in a usual pose for the brand empire builder, but then the 22 year old genuinely gives her best freak-out face.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Back at LSU, while the Mardi Gras Grand Marshal has unfortunately been injured, she's been the world's best teammate and cheerleader for the gymnastics squad, and has especially become a mentor for "daughter," Tigers star freshman Kailin Chio.

In another TikTok from a couple of days ago, Dunne wrote in her caption about Chio, "Me to the one freshman I've claimed as my daughter," in a comedic little sketch "searching" for Chio in the LSU gymnastics locker room.

Livvy Dunne, Kailin Chio
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The New Jersey native was also ecstatic for the 18-year-old sensation when Chio scored a perfect 10 on the vault in LSU's final regular season match vs. Auburn.

That too deserved a full freak out.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Published
