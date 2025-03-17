Livvy Dunne freaks out 'secretly' leaving LSU for stealth work trip
Livvy Dunne usually does not have secret adventures.
Always constantly letting her fans know what she's up to on her social media platforms, the social media superstar and LSU gymnastics NIL multi-millionaire played coy for her latest endeavor.
Posting on TikTok from the airplane, that stunningly does not look like a private jet, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post, "secretly leaving school, going to a secret location, for a secret work trip."
The post starts off in a usual pose for the brand empire builder, but then the 22 year old genuinely gives her best freak-out face.
Back at LSU, while the Mardi Gras Grand Marshal has unfortunately been injured, she's been the world's best teammate and cheerleader for the gymnastics squad, and has especially become a mentor for "daughter," Tigers star freshman Kailin Chio.
In another TikTok from a couple of days ago, Dunne wrote in her caption about Chio, "Me to the one freshman I've claimed as my daughter," in a comedic little sketch "searching" for Chio in the LSU gymnastics locker room.
The New Jersey native was also ecstatic for the 18-year-old sensation when Chio scored a perfect 10 on the vault in LSU's final regular season match vs. Auburn.
That too deserved a full freak out.