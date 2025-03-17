LSU women's basketball team flex new Nike Kobes for March Mardness
March Madness is officially here with Selection Sunday in the books and only one day until the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The bracket is set, and teams now know their path to a national championship.
For the LSU Tigers, that road will go through the Spokane Regional as the No. 3 seed.
The top-ranked UCLA Bruins hold the top spot, while the NC State Wolfpack are the No. 3 seed. LSU's first game of the tourney will be held on Saturday, March 22, against the No. 14 San Diego State Aztecs at the Pete Maravish Assembly Center.
To celebrate the start of March Madness, the Lady Tigers received some fresh new sneakers, the Nike Kobe V Protro "Year of the Mamba" in its purple and gold "Eggplant" colorway.
LSU showed off the sneakers on social media.
In another post, All-SEC stars Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow joined senior guard Last-Tear Poa to celebrate going dancing while Poa and Morrow flexed the new Kobe's.
The vibes are immaculate.
It's safe to say that spirits are up.
Last season, the Tigers were also a No. 3 seed and played their way into the Elite 8 with an upset over No. 2 UCLA, but ultimately fell short against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This year, they'll be hoping to return to the championship game and repeat the success found during the 2023 season, going all the way and winning the 'ship. During their last title run, the Lady Tigers received the Nike Kobe 6 "Protro" Grinch sneakers and the fresh sneakers paid off in a big way for Kim Mulkey's squad.
Now, let's get the NCAA women's basketball tournament underway.