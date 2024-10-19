The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau'jae flexes legendary flow in 'Million Dollar Baby' freestyle

LSU basketball and rap star Flau'jae Johnson continues to flex her skills on the mic with an epic freestyle over the beat of Tommy Richman's hit song "Million Dollar Baby."

LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson is interviewed during SEC Media Day.
LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson is interviewed during SEC Media Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Flau'jae Johnson is truly the best of both worlds.

The LSU basketball and blossoming rap icon consistently proves that she can do anything she puts her mind to. As one of the best basketball players in the nation, Flau'jae is also a menace on the mic and has already locked up a feature from Lil Wayne, performed at the ESPYs, and opened for hip-hop stars like Rod Wave before rushing back to Baton Rouge the following day for practice.

There is no denying her skills on the court nor on the mic, and she is reminding us all of that again.

This weekend, Flau'jae dropped a flawless freestyle over the beat to Tommy Richman's hit song "Million Dollar Baby," which flexes her hard-hitting and rapid, legendary flow that will blow your mind.

Flau'jae isn't just a good rapper for an athlete. She's a future chart-topper.

As she spits in her own song appropriately titled "Legendary Flow":

They say you're legendary flows
Now on these legendary flows
Performin' on these legendary shows
Tryna push the pedal out the road

Flau'jae, "Legendary Flow"

It's been a big summer for the LSU star guard who was a member of the Tigers' national championship-winning team as a freshman.

She received an ESPY nomination and stole the show on the red carpet, dropped project "Best of Both Worlds," launched a podcast of the same name, been performing across the country, and so much more.

Flau'jae continues to show she can balance multiple ventures and excel in all. That's why she is the Biggest 4 in the World.

