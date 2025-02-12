The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU star Aneesah Morrow flexes brand new look after getting braces removed

Aneesah Morrow is set to join fellow LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson on her 'Best of Both Worlds' podcast and showed off her 'pearly whites.'

Josh Sanchez

LSU player Aneesah Morrow is interviewed during SEC Media Day.
LSU player Aneesah Morrow is interviewed during SEC Media Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LSU women's basketball star Aneesah Morrow has followed in Angel Reese's footsteps to be the new double-double queen of college hoops. The DePaul transfer, who was recently named a finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award, has the second most double-doubles in NCAA DI history with 97.

This season, Morrow is averaging an impressive 18.2 points and 14.2 rebounds for the No. 5 Tigers.

For her next game, however, Morrow will have a new look.

Morrow took to social media to show off her brand new smile after having her braces recently removed. She jokingly captioned the TikTok video, "No more brace face."

LSU women's basketball star Aneesah Morrow
Aneesah Morrow / Instagram
LSU women's basketball star Aneesah Morrow
Aneesah Morrow / Instagram

Morrow has also been announced as the next guest on LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast.

In a teaser video for the new episode, Flau'jae cracks a joke about Morrow's new "pearly whites."

LSU women's basketball Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson
Best of Both Worlds Podcast / Instagram

You know what they say: When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you play good.

LSU's upcoming opponents could be in serious trouble.

Up next for Morrow and LSU is another high-profile showdown as they face off against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Sunday, February 16. Tip-off at the Moody Center in Austi is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

