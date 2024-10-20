McKayla Maroney stuns in skintight leather minidress, thigh-high boots
Everyone should remember USA gymnastics star McKayla Maroney, who went viral during the 2012 London Olympics for her "Not Impressed Face" on the medal podium after winning silver on the vault.
She was a member of the Fierce Five, originally referred to as the Fab Five, along with Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. The team won gold in the all-around competition.
Despite retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has continued to stay active on social media and recently turned heads with a stunning look.
MORE: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles take flight in pilot-inspired leotards
Maroney posted a series of videos on Instagram showing off a black minidress with thigh-high boots, and a Louis Vuitton purse.
Following the Olympics, Maroney suffered several injuries and health issues that ultimately led to her retirement from competitive gymnastics in 2016.
After a brief music career, Maroney now documents her travels on social media with a strong following of 1.3 million on Instagram.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date