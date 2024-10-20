The Athlete Lifestyle logo

McKayla Maroney stuns in skintight leather minidress, thigh-high boots

Former Olympic champion McKayla Maroney continues to turn heads on social media with a must-see leather fit and luxury purse.

Josh Sanchez

McKayla Maroney warms up before the start of the women's P&G Gymnastics Championships.
McKayla Maroney warms up before the start of the women's P&G Gymnastics Championships. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Everyone should remember USA gymnastics star McKayla Maroney, who went viral during the 2012 London Olympics for her "Not Impressed Face" on the medal podium after winning silver on the vault.

She was a member of the Fierce Five, originally referred to as the Fab Five, along with Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. The team won gold in the all-around competition.

Despite retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has continued to stay active on social media and recently turned heads with a stunning look.

MORE: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles take flight in pilot-inspired leotards

Maroney posted a series of videos on Instagram showing off a black minidress with thigh-high boots, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

McKayla Maroney, USA gymnastics
McKayla Maroney/Instagram
McKayla Maroney, USA gymnastics
McKayla Maroney/Instagram

Following the Olympics, Maroney suffered several injuries and health issues that ultimately led to her retirement from competitive gymnastics in 2016.

After a brief music career, Maroney now documents her travels on social media with a strong following of 1.3 million on Instagram.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie

Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand

Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin

Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion