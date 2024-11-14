Miami football star Cam Ward gifts entire o-line custom chains over $2M
College football star quarterback Cam Ward has helped lead the Miami football resurgence and he's letting his teammates know that he is thankful.
The Hurricanes are currently ranked No. 12 in the country and Ward has a strong chance at becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
This week, Ward went viral for a gift he presented to his Miami teammates.
In the viral video, Ward can be seen gifting custom chains to his entire offensive line after reportedly dropping over $2 million to ice out his teammates.
This season, Ward, who transferred to Miami after beginning his college career at Incarnate Word and Washington State, has thrown for 3,494 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. He has added three touchdowns on the ground.
Up next for the Hurricanes is an ACC showdown at home against Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.
