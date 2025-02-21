Miami Heat reporter Sara Cardona brings her own heat in sizzling pink dress
Colombian sports reporter Sara Cardona always brings the heat to Miami with her fits. She also happens to cover the Miami Heat for the local Miami NBC affiliate.
Cardona, 30, also worked for CBS and Fox Sports affiliates in her career as a sports reporter and anchor. The bilingual Cardona covers the major Miami teams besides the Heat with the Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers and Miami Hurricanes.
She went to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 2012-2014, and Middle Tennessee State University from 2015-2016 and earned a degree in journalism.
She also participated in the 2016 and 2017 Miss Tennessee pageants, and also dated former NFL player Eric Saubert. Not to mention, she was featured in the music video for "First Kiss" by Kid Rock in 2015.
Now, she’s wowing in her fits like this flamengo pink dress and white shoes stunner for a Heat game for NBC 6.
And this miniskirt with the black knee-high boots.
And this jaw-dropping, leg-flaunting blue fit for a Dolphins game.
And this ice-melting miniskirt look from a Panthers hockey game.
Wherever the game or sport, this spicy Libra is bringing her best looks. Well done, Sara Cardona. We at The Athlete Lifestyle salute you and look forward to seeing what kind of fire you bring next.
