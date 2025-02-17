ESPN's Molly Qerim flaunts abs in early morning pre-First Take workout selfie
ESPN First Take has been a morning staple for the Worldwide Leader in Sports for nearly 18 years, and host Molly Qerim will be celebrating her 10th year leading the show in September 2025.
Qerim brings the energy each and every day, but how can someone be on at all times early in the morning? We may now know the secret.
As Qerim geared up to start a new week of First Take, she took to Instagram to share a message and selfie with her more than 718,000 followers on Instagram.
Qerim gave herself a 5 a.m. wake-up call to hit the gym and get the blood flowing.
"[Four] days with the family," Qerim wrote. "Cup is full. Back at it! 5 a.m. club. See you at 10!" Short and to the point. Qerim flexed for while delivering her message.
After a quick shower and some breakfast, it will be time to hit up the glam squad and prepare for two hours of Stephen A. Smith screaming in your ear. If she is lucky, Stephen A. will be toned down today with the post-NBA All-Star Weekend hangover.
Although nothing may be able to prepare you for that.
ESPN First Take airs every weekday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.
