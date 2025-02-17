The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Molly Qerim flaunts abs in early morning pre-First Take workout selfie

Molly Qerim is gearing up for a new week of ESPN First Take, but first had to start the day on a good note with an early morning workout.

Molly Qerim on the red carpet at the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball Honoring Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx.
Molly Qerim on the red carpet at the 11th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball Honoring Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

ESPN First Take has been a morning staple for the Worldwide Leader in Sports for nearly 18 years, and host Molly Qerim will be celebrating her 10th year leading the show in September 2025.

Qerim brings the energy each and every day, but how can someone be on at all times early in the morning? We may now know the secret.

As Qerim geared up to start a new week of First Take, she took to Instagram to share a message and selfie with her more than 718,000 followers on Instagram.

Qerim gave herself a 5 a.m. wake-up call to hit the gym and get the blood flowing.

"[Four] days with the family," Qerim wrote. "Cup is full. Back at it! 5 a.m. club. See you at 10!" Short and to the point. Qerim flexed for while delivering her message.

Molly Qerim workout selfie
Molly Qerim / Instagram

After a quick shower and some breakfast, it will be time to hit up the glam squad and prepare for two hours of Stephen A. Smith screaming in your ear. If she is lucky, Stephen A. will be toned down today with the post-NBA All-Star Weekend hangover.

Although nothing may be able to prepare you for that.

ESPN First Take airs every weekday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

