Micah Parsons wears Penn State White Out suit for Cowboys return as Packers enemy
Micah Parsons returned to face the the Dallas Cowboys — the team he played his first four seasons with in the NFL — for Sunday Night Football. Now with the Green Bay Packers after things ended bitterly with his former squad, Parsons arrived in style at AT&T Stadium.
Parsons was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end and three-time All-Pro with Dallas before negotiations on a contract extension broke down between him and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He’d end up being dealt to the Packers and became the highest-paid defensive player ever with a 4-year, $188 million extension.
RELATED: Micah Parsons eggs on Packers fans’ Jerry Jones chants during postgame interview
He was so excited when news of the trade broke that he ran around the house screaming for joy. Then after getting paid, he took care of his mom with the ultimate gift.
Packers fans have embraced him, and so far in three games he has 1.5 sacks. He hopes to add a few more vs. his former teammate Dak Prescott in front of the once-home fans.
Parsons’ return certainly caused quite a scene with the media awaiting his arrival.
Once the 26-year-old generational defensive talent did arrive, he certainly did so in style with the baller white suit on like he was headed to last night’s White Out Game for the Penn State Nittany Lions where he played his college ball.
Parsons hopes the Packers fare better than Penn State did vs. the Oregon Ducks.
He’ll hope to do so as a captain as Green Bay made Parsons an honorary captain for the game.
Green Bay comes in at 2-1 after a shocking loss last week’s at the Cleveland Browns. Dallas, meanwhile, is 1-2 on the season without Parsons.
It’s must-see TV on Sunday night thanks to Parsons.
