Micah Parsons eggs on Packers fans’ Jerry Jones chants during postgame interview
Micah Parsons’ time with the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones didn’t end well as he was traded to the Green Bay Packers right before the season started and became the highest-paid defensive player ever. After Thursday Night Football he encouraged fans to keep up their Jones chants during a postgame interview.
Parsons was the No. 12 overall NFL draft pick in 2021 by Dallas out of the Penn State Nittany Lions. All he did in his first four seasons is make four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections. As he was in his final year of his rookie deal, he and the Cowboys couldn’t come to terms and the team pulled the trigger on a trade.
After the news broke Parsons could be seen running around his house screaming for joy. He also gave his mom the ultimate gift with his 4-year, $188-million deal with Green Bay.
He’s playing like he’s motivated, too, with 1.5 sacks on the season in limited action as he’s dealing with a joint sprain in his spine.
After their big 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday at Lambeau Field, Parsons sat down with the TNF crew for an interview where the fans were shouting “Thank you, Jerry!” Parsons — along with Ryan Fitzpatrick — was seen encouraging the crowd to keep going.
Parsons will have a chance to get revenge on his former team when the Packers visit the Cowboys on September 28. He can personally thank Jones then.
