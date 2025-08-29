The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Micah Parsons has ultimate gift for mom in emotional moment after trade to Packers

The former Dallas Cowboys star defensive end had his mom in tears after receiving his new contract.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields

Micah Parsons is happy to be headed to the Green Bay Packers after a shocking move by the Dallas Cowboys, and he shared his joy in an emotional moment with his mom after learning about his record-breaking contract.

After negotiations fell apart for the 4-time Pro Bowl defensive end who held out all preseason, and even went viral for laying down on a training table and appearing to take a nap in the middle of a game, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass made the controversial decision to trade a generational talent.

The Cowboys received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Parsons is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a record-setting four-year, $188 million contract with $120 million fully guaranteed.

RELATED: Micah Parsons, Luka Doncic Dallas trades have eerie similarities

Parsons thanked Dallas in a video. He said, “Thank you Dallas, GO PACK GO! 🦁 🧀 🟢 🟡“

While fans were shocked, Parsons had an epic reaction running around his house in a victory lap and screaming.

With his contract, he retired his mom Sherese and they shared a touching moment of tears of joy and a long embrace, “

When he originally got his four-year, $17.08 million rookie contract, Parsons bought his mom a $1.3M home in Parker, Texas.

Now, he’s buying her a lifetime of security of never having to work again.

Such an incredible story and an emotional moment.

Micah Parson
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

