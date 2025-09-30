Molly Qerim gets new gig since stunning ESPN 'First Take' exit
Everyone has been wondering where Molly Qerim will go next after her stunning exit from ESPN's "First Take."
While a more permanent job is probably still being worked out as the 41-year-old veteran sportscaster figures out where to take her talents, the UConn Huskies alum has her first gig, and it's in a comfortable setting on campus moderating a Q&A session with the men's basketball coach Dan Hurley.
Stephen A. Smith's former co-host had rocked Huskies gear on-air when either the men's or women's basketball teams had big-time victories to show off her school spirit, so it's a nice bridge back to reality in her first public appearance since quitting the Worldwide Leader in Sports when it was clear ESPN had no intention of giving Qerim a big-time extension that would match Smith's five-year, $100 million one.
As first reported by the New York Post, the Q&A will take place tomorrow night at the Student Union Theater at UConn's Storrs campus.
Hurley wrote several weeks ago, yet having gone unnoticed until now, "I’m excited to share that we’ll be holding a Q&A for ‘Never Stop’... moderated by the great @mollyqerim!"
Qerim has kept a relatively low profile since announcing her ESPN departure, when she had posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram Stories, writing in part, "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing this desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world."
Qerim is smartly taking some small steps, in front of a "home" crowd, before taking on a bigger challenge under the glare of the looming question, can Qerim make it after ESPN?
All she has said of next steps is "stay tuned."
