Morgan Riddle stuns in preppy schoolgirl fit
Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of U.S. tennis star Taylor Fritz, has dropped another great fit.
She is currently in Turin, Italy for the ATP Finals and broke out a stunning preppy schoolgirl look to root on Fritz ahead of Tuesday's match.
Fritz is facing off against No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner.
She dropped the new look with a link dump on Instagram.
Morgan Riddle has been dubbed the "most famous woman in men's tennis."
She boasts over 313,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 500,000 on TikTok as she documents her travels across the world to watch Fritz play in his tournaments and shows off her stunning outfits.
Morgan says because tennis "is relatively uncool and unknown in America," she is on a mission to "make tennis cool again."
Riddle grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a hockey fan. She said that she always dreamed of traveling the world and was "not athletic at all."
Eventually, Riddle moved to New York City, where she obtained her degree in English language and literature from Wagner College.
She was the president of the student alumni association and the public relations chair for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority during her time in school.
