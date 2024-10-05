Morgan Riddle channels Marilyn Monroe in diamonds all-over fit
Morgan Riddle has been traveling the world, showing off stunning fashion choices along the way.
The girlfriend of Taylor Fritz — who is known as the “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” — turned heads at the US Open with a look straight out of the movie Clueless. She then followed Fritz to Japan for a tournament and braved the Tokyo rain in a white dress.
Riddle then hit the world’s fashion capital of Paris, France, and her latest diamond-encrusted, red dress, with bling all over her body fit may be her best yet. She captioned her post on Instagram, “what did Marilyn say about diamonds?” Riddle is referring to Marilyn Monroe saying, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” which makes sense when you see all the ice she’s rocking with.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal’s red-hot dress is can’t-miss fit
RELATED: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
That look would definitely make Monroe proud. That’s a ton of diamonds.
The star tennis player and the fashion icon/influencer have been together since 2020. Riddle has been slaying with her fit game through tennis tournaments since.
Where in the world will Riddle be next and what will she be wearing? It’s certainly a riddle.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength