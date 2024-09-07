WAG Morgan Riddle stuns with ‘Clueless’ look as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins (PHOTOS)
Morgan Riddle looked as cool as could be while boyfriend Taylor Fritz battled for his U.S. Open life. It was a nerve-racking, back-and-fort affair, but Fritz is in a Grand Slam final, defeating Frances Tiafoe in an epic U.S. Open semifinal match. It was quite the accomplishment for Riddle’s boyfriend.
Riddle seems to garner more attention than Fritz does. The star tennis player, who is seeking his first ever major title, even burned ESPN for following Riddle on Instagram and not him. The 26-year-old Fritz recently became the first American man to make the round of 16 at all four majors in a year since Andre Agassi in 2003, and now will be in his first final.
What an accomplishment for Fritz. Riddle, however, stole the day with her outfit yet again. This time she rocked a very Alicia Silverstein look from “Clueless”. Here are a few different looks:
For reference, here’s Silverstone with one of her iconic fits from the movie.
Earlier in the day, Riddle was seen out and about with Brittany Williams and posted photos of the dynamic duo.
But the outfit of the day was what Riddle wore to the match. Thankfully we get one more match with Fritz and Riddle. This fan put it perfectly:
Fritz will play No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday, and we will be waiting on pins and needles to see what Riddle comes out in.