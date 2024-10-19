Napheesa Collier's leggy WNBA Finals bubble skirt fit turns heads
Napheesa Collier is hoping to pull out some magic for the Minnesota Lynx in a win-or-go-home game at the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty.
While the action has yet to play out on the court, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year already scored a game with her pre-game fit.
Phee immediately generated buzz with her two-piece combo of a bubble skirt and crop top when entering the Target Center.
MORE: Napheesa Collier rocks MVP look with fresh all-white fit
The outfit stood out in the Lynx's Instagram video showing off all of the players' looks.
MORE: Sabrina Ionescu wears ‘Ice Queen’ fit for WNBA Finals Game 4 pregame
To complete her look, Collier rocked some incredible Air Force Ones.
Rocking the Uptowns means you're showing up for business.
The Lynx will need the Defensive Player of the Year to bring her all in to force a Game 5.
This season, Collier averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 asists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Oh, and she also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date