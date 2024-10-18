The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sabrina Ionescu wears ‘Ice Queen’ fit for WNBA Finals Game 4 pregame

The New York Liberty All-Star shows she built and dressed for the moment.

Matt Ryan

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates her teams win after game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates her teams win after game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Sabrina Ionescu hit the biggest shot of her life in Game 3 to get the New York Liberty one win away from an elusive championship.

The All-Star’s dagger three-pointer from logo depth defeated the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to give the Liberty a 2-1 series lead and sent social media into a frenzy, including Steph Curry.

While Ionescu caught fire at the right time, her fit game has been hot all playoffs. She walked in the semifinals game against the Las Vegas Aces like she was a “hot teacher” ready for picture day, and this sleek midriff fit for Game 1 of the Finals.

Before Game 4 at Minnesota, the 26-year-old Ionescu walked in like an Ice Queen — she certainly already showed she has ice in her veins and her fit matched. The Liberty Instagram account captioned it, “YERRRNESCU.”

Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty/Instagram

The Liberty have been to the finals five times, but have yet to win a WNBA championship. Ionescu certainly looked locked and loaded to break that curse in time for Halloween.

Ionescu has been getting the star treatment in NY and she’d love to deliver for the city. After Game 3, she said “I’m built for this moment.” She’s also dressed for the moment. Ionescu hopes this is the lucky fit that finally does it for the Liberty and New York.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

