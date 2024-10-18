Sabrina Ionescu wears ‘Ice Queen’ fit for WNBA Finals Game 4 pregame
Sabrina Ionescu hit the biggest shot of her life in Game 3 to get the New York Liberty one win away from an elusive championship.
The All-Star’s dagger three-pointer from logo depth defeated the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to give the Liberty a 2-1 series lead and sent social media into a frenzy, including Steph Curry.
While Ionescu caught fire at the right time, her fit game has been hot all playoffs. She walked in the semifinals game against the Las Vegas Aces like she was a “hot teacher” ready for picture day, and this sleek midriff fit for Game 1 of the Finals.
RELATED: Angel Reese flaunts 'natural ting' new hairdo in selfie no-look
Before Game 4 at Minnesota, the 26-year-old Ionescu walked in like an Ice Queen — she certainly already showed she has ice in her veins and her fit matched. The Liberty Instagram account captioned it, “YERRRNESCU.”
The Liberty have been to the finals five times, but have yet to win a WNBA championship. Ionescu certainly looked locked and loaded to break that curse in time for Halloween.
Ionescu has been getting the star treatment in NY and she’d love to deliver for the city. After Game 3, she said “I’m built for this moment.” She’s also dressed for the moment. Ionescu hopes this is the lucky fit that finally does it for the Liberty and New York.
