Natalia Bryant Stuns in Dress Next to Mom’s Sizzling Look As Kobe, Vanessa Honored

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant celebrated a big family moment on Tuesday, February 24, but it was all about their fits as usual.

The widow of Kobe and their oldest daughter Natalia just went through the emotional time with the six-year death anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and daughter Gianna where Vanessa penned an emotional note, followed by Natalia’s heartfelt one.

Natalia and mom recently | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia, who just turned 23, graduated from USC last spring with a degree in film where she had a sweet moment with mom and an amazing tribute for dad on her fit that day.

She’s put her degree to good use where she was a creative director on a Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video. She even starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for some sick Kobe kicks

Natalia is also a blossoming professional model who recently walked the runway for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. She even had mom post about a fire fit, and good friend Ciara drop a two-word reaction to another. Not to mention, she posed with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant arriving to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 8, 2025 in West Hollywood. | IMAGO / AFF-USA

She and mom have also wowed many times together like at Beyoncé concert in matching cowgirl fits, or at Kris Jenner’s big 70th birthday party, or just at a Dodgers game.

Natalia with mom Vanessa | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia and Vanessa shine at huge unveiling

Now, as they unveiled the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Court at the Hoag Hospital where all four of Kobe’s daughters were born, Natalia stood tall in her lighter colored dress, while mom stood out in her black fit.

It’s amazing to see Kobe’s legacy carried on through his kids and wife.

No doubt, this is a day he’d be so proud of.