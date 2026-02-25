Natalia Bryant Stuns in Dress Next to Mom’s Sizzling Look As Kobe, Vanessa Honored
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant celebrated a big family moment on Tuesday, February 24, but it was all about their fits as usual.
The widow of Kobe and their oldest daughter Natalia just went through the emotional time with the six-year death anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and daughter Gianna where Vanessa penned an emotional note, followed by Natalia’s heartfelt one.
Natalia, who just turned 23, graduated from USC last spring with a degree in film where she had a sweet moment with mom and an amazing tribute for dad on her fit that day.
She’s put her degree to good use where she was a creative director on a Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video. She even starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for some sick Kobe kicks
Natalia is also a blossoming professional model who recently walked the runway for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. She even had mom post about a fire fit, and good friend Ciara drop a two-word reaction to another. Not to mention, she posed with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.
She and mom have also wowed many times together like at Beyoncé concert in matching cowgirl fits, or at Kris Jenner’s big 70th birthday party, or just at a Dodgers game.
Natalia and Vanessa shine at huge unveiling
Now, as they unveiled the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Court at the Hoag Hospital where all four of Kobe’s daughters were born, Natalia stood tall in her lighter colored dress, while mom stood out in her black fit.
It’s amazing to see Kobe’s legacy carried on through his kids and wife.
No doubt, this is a day he’d be so proud of.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.