Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Naomi Campbell as models together

Natalia Bryant’s modeling career is really taking off. The daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant linked up with the modeling icon Naomi Campbell while at Milan Fashion Week for an epic pose together.
The 22-year-old Natalia just graduated from the University of Southern California in May with a degree in film while rocking a beautiful white dress. She worked as a professional model thoughout college, but has been all over since from her runway walk while strutting in a stunning outfit at New York Fashion Week while also posing with good family friend Ciara, to turning heads in an elegant black dress with a snake necklace tribute to dad Kobe in Milan.
It was her photo with the 55-year-old Campbell —who defies age by the way — where the up-and-coming model posed with the legend. Natalia rocked a strapless top for another winning look as well.
While campbell’s focus is on being a mom to two children, she’s still heavily involved in the fashion world through brand collaborations, media projects, and mentorships.
Maybe she’s mentoring Natalia?
Either way, the oldest of the Bryant daughters — who looks so much like mom Vanessa — is blazing her own path and rocking some fire fits along the way.
