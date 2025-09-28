Vanessa Bryant amazed at daughter Natalia’s modeling princess look in Italy
Natalia Bryant is exploding onto the scene in the world of professional modeling, crushing several fits at high-end fashion shows in New York and Milan lately. Mom Vanessa Bryant certainly took notice and was left in awe with one of her oldest daughter’s looks.
The recent college graduate from the University of Southern California has been working in modeling throughout college. She’s impressed lately with a lot of fits like her elegant look while posing with good family friend and recording artist Ciara, and showing she has what it takes next to modeling legend Naomi Campbell. She also just dropped this fire look as well.
It was this black dress, though, where she rocked a stunning tribute to dad Kobe Bryant during Milan Fashion Week that mom took notice and commented on it with, “Principessa”, which means princess.
Los Angeles Dodgers WAG and Vanessa’s friend Chelsea Freeman would also reply to Vanessa, saying “Your twin” as Natalia and Vanessa look so much alike.
Natalia, 22, is one of four daughters from Vanessa and Kobe with Gigi, who died with dad in 2020 at the age of 13, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
Natalia is certainly catching attention in the modeling world — even mom Vanessa has been left in awe.
