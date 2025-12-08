Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea shows off sparkly disco ball fit with Dodgers star
Chelsea Freeman was a hit all postseason long at Los Angeles Dodgers games. The wife of Freddie Freeman just turned some more heads in her holiday party dress.
During the NLCS series, she crushed in a selfie next to Vanessa Bryant. Then for the World Series, Chelsea was rocking the lucky color for Game 6, and then made a bold statement with her Game 7 fit. She even upstaged Shohei Othani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka together.
From there, she was a star at the Los Angeles parade with her sparkly blue top, and then she went viral hitting the hydraulics in rapper Ice Cube’s car.
She then looked unrecognizable with her Bond girl look while having a good time at Kris Jenner’s unreal 70th birthday bash in LA that had a James Bond theme.
The Freemans love a good party as seen after the World Series at teammate Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna’s house where the three-time champion Freddie’s dance moves stole the show.
For a holiday party, Chelsea didn’t disappoint with her sparkly dress.
And posing next to Freddie with the disco ball theme.
The Freeman family:
Chelsea and Freddie met in 2011 when she was in college at the University of Central Florida. They married in 2014 and have three sons.
