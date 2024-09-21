New York Liberty mascot Ellie-inspired new Nike Sabrina 2 kicks
Ellie the Elephant has entered the building, and she’s stepping onto the scene with signature flair. The New York Liberty mascot has unveiled her new Nike Sabrina 2 shoes.
In a video shared to Ellie’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the fabulous elephant shoots some hoops, walks through Nike headquarters, and maps out some color schemes and designs.
The shoes comprise of a black and white sole, a black tongue, green laces, a black and green pattern on the sides, and a green Nike Swoosh.
Over the course of the past year, as the WNBA has pulled in more viewers and fans, the teams’ mascots have become equally as big of celebrities as the players — and Ellie has arguably become the most popular mascot in the league. And our girl is totally aware of her star power, as she wrote on X, “Name a mascot with their own shoe….YOU CAN'T.”
This past June, Time Out New York, named Ellie “summer’s it girl.” In an “interview” for the publication, Ellie offered some sound fashion advice.
“Have confidence whenever you step out! Fashion is like art,” she said. “It’s subjective, so the confidence you exude will always be the determination of how fierce you ARE!”
While fashion is unique to each individual, it surely wouldn’t hurt to have these fresh new kicks on deck.
