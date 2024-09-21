New York Liberty mascot Ellie-inspired new Nike Sabrina 2 kicks

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The most famous mascot in the league is strutting through New York City with signature flair.

Womens National Basketball Association Playoffs Game 1 - Chicago Sky v New York Liberty Betnijah Laney (44 New York Liberty) is helped up by teammates during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA playoffs game 1 between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA.
Ellie the Elephant has entered the building, and she’s stepping onto the scene with signature flair. The New York Liberty mascot has unveiled her new Nike Sabrina 2 shoes.

In a video shared to Ellie’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the fabulous elephant shoots some hoops, walks through Nike headquarters, and maps out some color schemes and designs.

Ellie the Elephant Nike shoes
New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant has unveiled her Nike Sabrina 2 signature shoes. / Ellie the Elephant / TikTok

The shoes comprise of a black and white sole, a black tongue, green laces, a black and green pattern on the sides, and a green Nike Swoosh. 

New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant's signature Nike Sabrina 2 shoe
New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant's signature Nike Sabrina 2 shoe / Khristina Williams / X (formerly Twitter)

Over the course of the past year, as the WNBA has pulled in more viewers and fans, the teams’ mascots have become equally as big of celebrities as the players — and Ellie has arguably become the most popular mascot in the league. And our girl is totally aware of her star power, as she wrote on X, “Name a mascot with their own shoe….YOU CAN'T.”

This past June, Time Out New York, named Ellie “summer’s it girl.” In an “interview” for the publication, Ellie offered some sound fashion advice. 

“Have confidence whenever you step out! Fashion is like art,” she said. “It’s subjective, so the confidence you exude will always be the determination of how fierce you ARE!”

While fashion is unique to each individual, it surely wouldn’t hurt to have these fresh new kicks on deck.

