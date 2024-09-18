Cameron Brink reveals last glam look of the WNBA season
The Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward went down with an ACL injury in June, and the team will finish last across the entire WNBA. Off the court was an entirely different story for the Stanford Cardinal alum.
The fashion darling established herself as one of the most stylish players throughout the entire WNBA, with the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, this week’s Sports Illustrated covergirl, praising her as her fellow Barbie and one of the league’s best dressed. Her Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson also brought the fashion heat every game, although last night that extended on the court when she almost got into a brawl with the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner.
Brink, 22, also secured many endorsement deals with big brands throughout the season, which were an active part of her social media handles, along with the many amazing WNBA pregame fits and swanky off-the-court party dresses she posted.
Her last fashion ensemble fit was shared two weeks ago, and it was the stunner noted in the related link above in a midriff-baring custom gray sport coat with a pink collared button-up shirt underneath, accompanied by a stylish black miniskirt with matching knee-high boots and a black-and-white patterned bag to complete the look. Since then she’s remained relatively quiet with WNBA pregame fits… until now.
It’s unclear if she’s teasing out one last fit or if this is indeed it for her rookie campaign. The style A-lister captioned her Instagram Story, “last look of the szn” with a blue-heart emoji. Her blonde hair is flowing with red lipstick, and it looks like either a strapless jean minidress or top. Our guess is that a full fit will eventually drop, but this could be it.
Whatever the case, even with the ACL injury, Brink is set up for a breakout year two, with the goal to be mentioned in the same league as her Barbie beauty admirer Angel Reese, both on and off the court.
