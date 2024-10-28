Olivia Nelson-Ododa rocks white-hot getup in WNBA offseason shoot
Wherever Olivia Nelson-Ododa is vacationing is where we want to be. The Connecticut Sun power forward, 24, posted some gorgeous shots to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 27 in a tropical setting and seemingly in relaxation mode.
The photos, which tagged activewear brand Athleta, showed the athlete posing in front of a pair of columns and a water feature in the background. She didn’t tag her location, but it certainly doesn’t look like Connecticut or her native state of Georgia!
The basketball player wore a white tennis skirt and matching white sports bra top. She went barefoot as she modeled the look from both the front and the back, leaning casually against the columns. At 6’5", Nelson-Ododa always makes an impression, even in a rather minimalist outfit.
The basketball player and internet personality is also an activist, having recently partnered with Power of Z, alongside teammate DiJonai Carrington, to encourage Gen Z voters to participate in upcoming elections and “get educated on the issues.” In the video, Nelson-Ododa says to Carrington, “It starts at a grassroots level. Your community, senators, representatives, governors. People like that, who are actually making these decisions for you. It matters, it really matters who you have in office.”
Hailing from Georgia, Nelson-Ododa got her basketball career started at University of Connecticut. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 before being traded to the Sun in 2023.
Nelson-Ododa’s star is rising in the WNBA world. She currently has a partnership with Kayelise Beauty and was recently styled by Alexander Wang.
