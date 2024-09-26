DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith's special moment after Sun-Fever WNBA Playoff game
The Connecticut Sun have advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs after sweeping Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the opening round of the postseason.
On Wednesday night, the Sun earned a 87-81 win over the Fever in a hardfought game.
It ends a magical season for WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, but Connecticut moves on thanks to a strong second-half effort from midseason trade acquisition Marina Mabrey, a double-double from Alyssa Thomas, clutch buckets from veteran DeWanna Bonner, and a strong all-around outing from the WNBA's Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington.
Following the game, players exchanged handshakes but there was one heartwarming moment between Carrington and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, the WNBA's power couple.
The couple posed for a picture on the court and exchanged a hug before heading back to their locker rooms.
Dinner should be interesting.
The two WNBA stars have been dating since Carrington transferred to the Baylor Bears from Stanford for her senior year during the 2020-21 season.
Fans have been closely following their relationship thanks to the incredible content they share together on social media.
Now that NaLyssa's season is over, perhaps we will see her in the stands cheering on her partner as the WNBA Playoffs continue. Connecticut will face the winner of the Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury series with a spot in the WNBA Finals on the line.
