Olympian Courtney Sarault Causes Stir In Canada Speed Skating Fit Poses

25-year-old short track speed skater Courtney Sarault of Canada is competing in her second Olympic Games. This time she hopes to bring home gold. Her speed skating uniform she showed off certainly is gold-worthy.

The Opening Ceremony is almost upon us on Friday, February 6. The athletes including Sarault have arrived in Italy for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. Sarault certainly came in style in her coat pose.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Milan Private Jet Flex

Sarault finished 11th in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters in Beijing 2022, and fourth in the women’s relay and sixth in the 2,000-metre mixed relay.

She was so distraught at the last Olympics that she barely could bring herself to the start line for the 1,500. “I wanted to hide in my room,” she told reporters. “I felt like it was a failure for me at the Olympics.”

Despite that “failure” she’s a real threat four years later.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Receives Heartfelt Words From WNBA Star Cameron Brink

She’ll certainly stand out both on the ice and off it in Italy.

Sarault poses in speed skating uni

On Tuesday, she casused a stir flexing her full speed skating fit while doing different poses. She wrote, “A little switch up for the Olympics 🤍⚡.”

“I’m really excited to show the world what Courtney 2.0 has to offer,” Sarault told The Toronto Star.

Courtney 2.0 is already looking good before the Games even begin.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama