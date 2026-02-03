Lindsey Vonn Receives Heartfelt Words From WNBA Star Cameron Brink After Announcement

Lindsey Vonn’s incredible comeback to compete in the Olympics is even more incredible after she announced on Tuesday that she tore her ACL but will still compete. Los Angeles Sparks WNBA star Cameron Brink, who recently dealt with her own torn ACL, had a a heartfelt reaction to her “mentor” Vonn.

The 41-year-old Vonn is a remarkable story after qualifying for the Olympics after taking five years off from the sport.

A devatasting knee injury on Friday, January 30, threatened everything she’s worked so hard for.

[Lindsey Vonn of the United States is air lifted to a hospital after sustaining an apparent injury in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the FIS World Cup. | Denis Balibouse/Reuters via Imagn Images

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Shows Off ‘Snow White’ Fur Ski Fit Chilling Before Winter Olympics

Here’s the video of what happened:

That’s scary and looked so painful.

RELATED: 41-Year-Old Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads in Ski-Resort Bikini Before Winter Olympics

On Tuesday, Vonn shocked everyone announcing the injury and her plans to still compete:

“Well… I completely tore my ACL last Friday and also sustained a bone bruise (which is common with an ACL tear), along with meniscal tears, though it’s unclear how much was preexisting versus new from the crash. This was obviously incredibly hard news to receive just one week before the Olympics, and I truly appreciate everyone for giving me the time and space to process what happened and find a way forward. After extensive consultations with doctors, intense therapy, physical tests, and skiing today, I’ve determined that I am capable of competing in the Olympic Downhill on Sunday. Of course, I still need to complete one required training run, but I am confident in my body’s ability to perform—despite my injuries, my knee is stable, I have no swelling, and my muscles are firing and reacting as they should. I will continue to evaluate things daily with my medical team to ensure we’re making smart decisions, but I fully intend to compete on Sunday. I know what my chances in these Olympics were before the crash, and even though they aren’t the same now, there is still a chance—and as long as there is a chance, I will not lose hope or give up. It’s not over yet. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and supported me; I feel the love, and it’s giving me strength. 🙏🏼💪🏼🇺🇸 ❤️ lindsey”

The Los Angeles Sparks star Brink reacted to Vonn’s post:

”You are amazing ❤️ truly one of my best mentors through injury. Always cheering for you 🤍”

Cameron Brink reacts to Lindsey Vonn news | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Brink suffered her ACL tear in June of 2024 and it took over a year for her to get back on the court for the Sparks.

It took a year for Brink to fully recover from her knee injury | Cameron Brink/Instagram

The fact Vonn is even considering skiing still is amazing.

If she does, this will mark her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist who began her comeback in 2024. She’ll go for a second Olympic gold with the one she won back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.

That’s one tough woman.

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama