Olympic champ Gabby Thomas rocks jean shorts, heels fit out with friends

The three-time gold medalist sprinter goes casual for a spring day off the track.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas of the United States is interviewed while attending the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
Gabby Thomas of the United States is interviewed while attending the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Gabby Thomas is in full track mode for the season right now, crushing her competition. She’s also crushing off the track with her always fire fits.

The 28-year-old, three-time Olympic gold medalist track star had a crazy offseason where she hit up ESPN’s College GameDay in a stunning look, followed by her cowgirl style for Formula 1 Austin, and even posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Not to mention, she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes and has been showing off a huge rock since.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

While on the track, Thomas won the first Grand Slam event in Jamaica where she took home a $100k first-place prize and hit an iconic dance on the podium. She also flexed an eye-catching track outfit. She followed that up by winning the 200m in the Miami Slam in early May.

While she’s been hot on the track, she’s sizzled off of it with her latest jean shorts, heels combo for a day out with friends.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

When you got it like that, you can flaunt like that.

Thomas has said she wants to try and compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

She’ll race next over at the end of the month in Philadelphia. Until then, she’ll no doubt keep flexing winning looks off the track as well.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

