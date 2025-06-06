The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns heads in dress with cowboy boots for date night

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter crushes an amazing fit for her fiancé Spencer McManes’ birthday.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas isn’t used to finishIng second in a track meet, but she shook off her loss in the 200m in Grand Slam Philadelphia with a winning fit for a night out with her fiancé.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter started the season off winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track event in Jamaica with a cool $100k to take home after she hit an iconic dance on the podium. While she lost in Philly, Thomas is back out there working hard with a strong message.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTo

While she’s a star in her sport, she’s shown she can crush with her model looks like her Met Gala outfit where she looked unrecognizable, and her shoestring top polka-dot dress in a rare date night glimpse with her fiancé Spencer McManes, or just some jean-shorts and heels while out with her friends.

In a TikTok video for McManes’ birthday dinner, Thomas rocked a head-turning green dress with some cowboy boots before he swept her off her feet.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

The couple lives together in Austin, Texas, and have been together since 2022. McManes recently proposed to Thomas in with a giant ring she’s been flexing.

It as another winning fit from Thomas off the track as she looks to get back to her winning ways there next at the end of the month back in Jamaica. Until then, she will know doubt flex her ring and looks.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

