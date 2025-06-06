Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns heads in dress with cowboy boots for date night
Gabby Thomas isn’t used to finishIng second in a track meet, but she shook off her loss in the 200m in Grand Slam Philadelphia with a winning fit for a night out with her fiancé.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter started the season off winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track event in Jamaica with a cool $100k to take home after she hit an iconic dance on the podium. While she lost in Philly, Thomas is back out there working hard with a strong message.
While she’s a star in her sport, she’s shown she can crush with her model looks like her Met Gala outfit where she looked unrecognizable, and her shoestring top polka-dot dress in a rare date night glimpse with her fiancé Spencer McManes, or just some jean-shorts and heels while out with her friends.
In a TikTok video for McManes’ birthday dinner, Thomas rocked a head-turning green dress with some cowboy boots before he swept her off her feet.
The couple lives together in Austin, Texas, and have been together since 2022. McManes recently proposed to Thomas in with a giant ring she’s been flexing.
It as another winning fit from Thomas off the track as she looks to get back to her winning ways there next at the end of the month back in Jamaica. Until then, she will know doubt flex her ring and looks.
