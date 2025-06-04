Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels
Jordan Chiles is having one crazy offseason after her UCLA Bruins finished runner-up in the NCAA Championships. Her latest fit off the mat combines a leotard with fashion for a crazy superhero-like look.
Chiles returned to college to compete after winning a gold medal with Team USA gymnastics in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and had a memorable season taking home a natty on the uneven bars and scoring perfect 10s that had her parents going nuts in the stands.
She’s also scored some perfect 10s away from the gym in winning fits like her next-level cowgirl one for a Beyoncé concert, and her beautiful dress posing next to Livvy Dunne on the red carpet, and of course her gold medal-worthy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses.
After a trip to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway show where she did a crazy flip in a cowboy bikini, Chiles did some more modeling. This time it was in a Catwoman-like leotard with heels look.
She even wore some crazy goggles, looking even more like a fictional character.
Here’s the full video clip where the cover even portrays her like a superhero.
It all translates to another winning fit for Jordan Chiles, who has been on fire since finishing gymnastics season. What will she rock next?
