Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels

The gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast rocks something straight out of a superhero movie.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles is having one crazy offseason after her UCLA Bruins finished runner-up in the NCAA Championships. Her latest fit off the mat combines a leotard with fashion for a crazy superhero-like look.

Chiles returned to college to compete after winning a gold medal with Team USA gymnastics in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and had a memorable season taking home a natty on the uneven bars and scoring perfect 10s that had her parents going nuts in the stands.

She’s also scored some perfect 10s away from the gym in winning fits like her next-level cowgirl one for a Beyoncé concert, and her beautiful dress posing next to Livvy Dunne on the red carpet, and of course her gold medal-worthy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

After a trip to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway show where she did a crazy flip in a cowboy bikini, Chiles did some more modeling. This time it was in a Catwoman-like leotard with heels look.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

She even wore some crazy goggles, looking even more like a fictional character.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Here’s the full video clip where the cover even portrays her like a superhero.

It all translates to another winning fit for Jordan Chiles, who has been on fire since finishing gymnastics season. What will she rock next?

Jordan Chiles and the SI Swimsuit models
Jordan Chiles and the SI Swimsuit models / SI Swimsuit/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

