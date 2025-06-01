Jordan Chiles flexes bikini tattoo on waist during SI Swimsuit runway show
Jordan Chiles proudly wears her tattoos like her Olympic rings. For Saturday’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show in Miami, Florida, she flexed a bikini tattoo.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national championship gymnast has had quite the past year since winning that medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris with Simone Biles and Team USA, followed by the “Gold Over America Tour” where she had a good time with some silly photos with Biles. She followed it up by winning a natty on uneven bars in her return to college.
Off the mat, Chiles has been just as on fire with her fits like her next-level cowboy look at a Beyoncé concert, and her amazing fits at the American Music Awards, followed by her SI Swimsuit cover girl launch party red carpet moment with fellow gymanst Livvy Dunne. Oh, of course, her swimsuit photos themselves.
The 24-year-old Chiles and the other models hit Miami for Swim Week where the 4-foot-11 gymanst posed with the much taller models in a “Brunch Babes” photo, then she went cowgirl in a white bikini and hat for the show where she pulled off a sweet flip.
She also revealed her two-piece bikini tattoo along her waist that she flexed at the show.
That’s quite the flex, and an awesome accomplishment in Biles’ life she’ll always remember.
