Sunisa Lee wows in sick Auburn jacket posing with LSU’s Aleah Finnegan

The Auburn legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast poses with her friends on LSU.

Matt Ryan

Sunisa Lee of the United States waves after winning the bronze medal on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Sunisa Lee of the United States waves after winning the bronze medal on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.

Sunisa Lee was in the house for the big No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Auburn meet Friday night where she stole the show with her fit and poses with the stars.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast is an Auburn Tigers legend with eight All-America awards and was the 2022 national champion on the balance beam. While she was there to witness Kailin Choi’s epic perfect 10 for LSU, Lee had nine of those in her career.

She’s also friends with Livvy Dunne, with whom she posed with after the meet in an epic side-by-side picture, and Aleah Finnegan, who competed in the Olympics for her home country, the Philippines. Lee posed with Finnegan (left) and Tori Tatum of LSU (right) wearing a sweet Auburn jacket. She said, “my girls 🥹🥹🤍.”

Aleah Finnegan, Sunisa Lee, Tori Tatum
Aleah Finnegan, Sunisa Lee, Tori Tatum / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Here’s her picture with Dunne as well that shows off the Tiger logo on the sleeve.

Suni Lee and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Lee was greeted on the big screen to a standing ovation.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Lee was also there for Auburn basketball’s win over the Ole Miss Rebels and did a Tigers‘ tradition she apparently never had experienced of rolling Toomer's Corner, which basically means celebrating by toilet papering the trees.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Lee certainly stole the show at the gymnastics meet with her sick jacket and her epic poses with the LSU stars.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

