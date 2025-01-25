Sunisa Lee takes nasty tumble on Montreal ski vacation
Sunisa Lee is known to kill it on the mat — but on the slopes, not so much.
Today, the two-time Olympic gold medal gymnast took to her Instagram Story to share some photos and videos from her skiing vacation in Montreal. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. According to Lee, this was her first time skiing, but she says this might be her last.
As evidenced by a picture, Lee took a nasty tumble. “[N]ever again,” Lee wrote in text overlaying the photo, with a laughing emoji, finding the humor in the situation.
On her vacation, Lee is joined by model and influencer Samira Ahmed, who also shared a video of the gymnast on the ground. “...and this is why I stay off the slopes…” wrote Ahmed in the caption.
Thankfully, it appears that the two have a nice room to go back to in the ski resort. In another photo on Lee’s story, we see a room with a gorgeous view of the snowy woods through glass windows, as well as cozy minimalistic furniture, and a large television screen on the wall.
Though it looks like Lee has bounced back from the fall rather quickly, she’ll certainly be able to recover in style.
