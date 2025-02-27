Sunisa Lee’s fit goes missing in busy graffiti art display for fashion event
Sunisa Lee has been heating up the cold New York winter with some fire fits. Her latest one disappeared, however, in an amazing display of graffiti art.
The 21-year-old had as hot of a 2024 as anyone, winning a gold and two bronze in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, and then with her sizzling outfits. She warmed up a cold Las Vegas night for Formula 1 and melted the track with her all-black leather look, and then crushed with a cozy Christmas Eve furry hit. She certainly kept things blazing in Mexico in her vacation bikini as well, and shook off a nasty tumble skiing in Montreal to slay before New York Fashion Week in a stunning minidress.
The two-time gold medalist from St. Paul, Minnesota, was named one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year” last year. She’s certainly making a run at it in 2025 already with her latest fit blending in with the graffiti art at the Diesel 2025 Fall Winter runway event.
What an incredible fit and another winning look by Lee.
Lee has really embraced the New York life of fashion and sports as she’s also been seen at a New York Knicks game posing with Karl-Anthony Towns in an awkward hug, and at a New York Jets game where she got her own personal jersey she rocked.
Her latest look was visually one of her best yet.
