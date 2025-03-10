Sunisa Lee sizzles in can’t-miss red minidress for 22nd birthday celebration
Sunisa Lee had such a memorable 21st year of her life, and she started her 22nd birthday off wearing an unforgettable minidress.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist not only got one of those golds in the 2024 Paris Games last year, but was named as one of the “Women of the Year” by Glamour for good reason. Lee slayed so fits like her track melting all-black look at F1 in Las Vegas, and her sizzling poolside bikini for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and most recently her disappearing outfit in some amazing graffiti art.
The native to Minnesota moved to the bright lights of New York City last year and has been embraced by New Yorkers and its sports teams. She went to a New York Knicks game and was towered over by All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and got an awkward hug, and then received her own custom New York Jets jersey at a game.
For her birthday celebration, Lee showed off a jaw-dropping red miniskirt fit worthy of a perfect 10 score.
It will be hard to top her 21st year, but Lee is off to a great start at 22 with this minidress. Happy birthday to Suni Lee.
