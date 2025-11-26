Paige Spiranac turns heads in stunning 'tall grass' fit mocking cheating controversy
Paige Spiranac may not think the cheating scandal that engulfed her is funny, but she’s making light of a bad situation with head-turning fit and a joke.
The former golf pro who turned into an influencer has been under fire ever since the last episode of the $1 million Barstool Sports Internet Invitational dropped November 13 on YouTube, with over 3 million views as of this posting.
The 32-year-old Spiranac, who boasts 6.7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, has been under fire ever since she was accused of improving a lie in the final showdown match. Teamed up with Barstool Sports personality Frankie Borelli and Malosi "Big Mo" Togisala from "Good Good Golf," Spiranac was accused of giving Big Mo an unfair advantage by moving the grass in the deep fescue rough, which is a violation of golf rules — specifically Rule 8 regarding improving conditions affecting a stroke.
Here’s the incident that went viral:
Spiranac initially claimed she had no idea she broke the specific rule, causing her to melt down and cry.
With her yearly 2026 calendar dropping, Spiranac used the incident to turn it into a marketing campaign for her with the below fit, and her comment, “Sorry for the tall grass in the way, I’m never touching fescue ever again.”
Spiranac retired from pro golf in 2019. She makes tip videos for her fans, and parlayed her success into business ventures and even a cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.
Now, it appears the controversy has a silver lining for her in the form of her calendar dropping.
