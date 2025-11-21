Paige Spiranac shares first post since cheating scandal by ending LPGA feud
It has been a rough week for Paige Spiranac ever since the last episode of the $1 million Barstool Sports Internet Invitational dropped November 13 on YouTube, with nearly 3 million views as of this posting.
The 32-year-old golf influencer with 6.7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter has been under fire ever since she was accused of improving a lie in the final showdown match. Teamed up with Barstool Sports personality Frankie Borelli and Malosi "Big Mo" Togisala from "Good Good Golf," Spiranac was accused of giving Big Mo an unfair advantage in the deep fescue rough.
Their team eventually lost to Cody "Beef" Franke, who tragically passed away, alongside US Amateur champion Brad Dalke, also of “Good Good Golf", and Barstool Sports personality Francis Ellis.
As we've documented, Spiranac had an emotional breakdown that she shared on Instagram Stories after an awful troll came at her, but then she had also mentioned the Internet Invitational and always wanting to "fit in." At the time, we didn't know the full context.
I defended her in my original "cheating accusations" post, especially given this was an entertainment event as much as a sporting event, and other golf influencers have stood by her, like famous instructor Jonathan Yarwood.
"There's more important things than wanting to be liked," Spiranac said in early November, before the final episode was released. "But I do want to be liked. And I want to fit in, and I've tried for a lot of my life to find places where I can fit in."
Spiranac drops first post with LPGA star Charley Hull
Spiranac had come after the LPGA in the past when they tried to enforce a dress code in 2022.
“Up to this point, there have been no incidents or photos of LPGA players dressed in a way that has cast the tour in a negative light,” she wrote at the time in a first-person article for Fortune magazine. “Because of this, it’s easy to assume that the new dress code is simply a formality and won’t have much impact on the game.”
The clip she shared is nothing exciting with LPGA star Charley Hull at the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, but it's great to see that Spiranac is back to her bubbly personality as she tries to pivot her career from influencer to golf on-air personality.
It'll be interesting to see if the cheating controversy has a silver lining long term. Our advice would be to address it fully and own up to any misconceptions or mistakes made.
