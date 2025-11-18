Paige Spiranac remains silent as Malosi cheating debate rages for Barstool golf
If golf influencers Paige Spiranac and "Big Mo" Malosi Togisala thought the cheating scandals at the Barstool Sports Internet Invitational were going to simmer down, it has not.
As we laid out previously, the original viral scandal with Spiranac and Big Mo involved an apparent improved lie in the team-play format competition, that overshadowed the winning team who received a $1 million prize from Barstool owner and founder Dave Portnoy, which included the tragically deceased Cody "Beef" Franke alongside US Amateur champion Brad Dalke, also part of the "Good Good" crew with Mo, and Barstool personality and comedian Francis Ellis.
There was also a second controversy of whether or not Malosi had the slope feature "on" for his rangefinder, which has continued to be hotly debated on social media and amongst Barstool personalities.
Paige Spiranac continues to remain silent
After dropping a tearful testimonial on her Instagram Stories in early November without many fans knowing the full context until the last episode of the Internet Invitational debuted on Barstool's YouTube channel weeks later on Nov. 13, up to 2.7 million views and counting, Spiranac has not posted any reaction on any of her social media handles since the controversy.
"There's more important things than wanting to be liked," Spiranac said at the time, fighting back tears. "But I do want to be liked. And I want to fit in, and I've tried for a lot of my life to find places where I can fit in."
The aspiring PGA Tour on-air personality then followed it up the next morning, writing in part, "sorry for being emo last night but thank you again for all the super kind messages... I'll save my deep[,] dark insecurities for therapy next time lol."
Big Mo is still under the most fire
Mo shared some vile messages directed at his family, and he asked users on social media to keep it about him, writing "Come at me and only me! PLEASE."
Dalke concurred, pleading to leave Malosi's family alone, but he certainly seems to sell out Mo a bit in the beginning of the X selfie video clip, telling users, "I'm not going to comment on Mo [cheating]. I don't really know what to believe. The video itself shows... it gives the viewer a chance to decide for themselves."
Former NHL player turned influencer Ryan Whitney, who played in the Invitational as well, said yesterday on "Spittin' Chiclets," "At the beginning of the tournament I was told by several people that this guy Malosi is loose with the rules, you can’t trust him out there.”
As Whitney concluded, at least the right team won, even with the alleged cheating scandals.
Winning team member Ellis, half joking, said this morning, "If someone read the script of how that tournament was going to end, Hollywood agents would be like, this has been done 100 times by Disney… It was outrageous, it was truly good vs evil.”
Now as far as whether Spiranac and Malosi can get back to their pre-cheating accusations scandal, time will tell.
