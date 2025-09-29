Paige Spiranac weighs in on ugly fan behavior at Ryder Cup: 'It needs to stop'
Golf's most recognizable bombshell Paige Spiranac weighed in on the unruly behavior from fans at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this weekend.
In a lengthy note on X, Spiranac noted that it "needs to change," but added that it's a trend she's noticed across all sports.
"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports," Spiranac wrote. "I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile s**t to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him."
"What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything," she continued. "At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing. This behavior is taught.
"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now."
The sport of golf has long been one of respect, tradition, and rules with a special emphasis on etiquette. Unfortunately, etiquette was far from the minds of many Ryder Cup fans as Team USA struggled against Team Europe. Even when the home team fans saw their squad mounting a comeback, the environment remained heated.
After a dominant day in the singles matches, Team USA pulled to within one point of Team Europe but ultimately lost on a final point scored by Shane Lowry. Rory McIlroy, whose wife Erica Stoll was on the receiving end of a lot of hateful vitriol at Bethpage, told reporters after the tournament that he would endure it again in the future, as long as it was his team hoisting the cup again.
"If the result is the same," McIlroy said, "Absolutely."
