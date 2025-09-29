The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac weighs in on ugly fan behavior at Ryder Cup: 'It needs to stop'

Golfer and reporter Paige Spiranac says she "wasn't shocked" by the fans at the Ryder Cup this weekend, but agrees it should stop.

Nikki Chavanelle

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. / Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Golf's most recognizable bombshell Paige Spiranac weighed in on the unruly behavior from fans at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this weekend.

In a lengthy note on X, Spiranac noted that it "needs to change," but added that it's a trend she's noticed across all sports.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll hit by drink mystery answered at Ryder Cup

Reporter Paige Spiranac on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament.
Aug 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Reporter Paige Spiranac on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports," Spiranac wrote. "I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile s**t to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him."

"What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything," she continued. "At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing. This behavior is taught.

RELATED: Ex-MLB star scolds Rory McIlroy for bringing wife Erica Stoll to Ryder Cup

Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am
Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now."

The sport of golf has long been one of respect, tradition, and rules with a special emphasis on etiquette. Unfortunately, etiquette was far from the minds of many Ryder Cup fans as Team USA struggled against Team Europe. Even when the home team fans saw their squad mounting a comeback, the environment remained heated.

RELATED: Kai Trump wears $130 'KT' sweatshirt at Ryder Cup from her new clothing line

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup as Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose look on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. / Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

After a dominant day in the singles matches, Team USA pulled to within one point of Team Europe but ultimately lost on a final point scored by Shane Lowry. Rory McIlroy, whose wife Erica Stoll was on the receiving end of a lot of hateful vitriol at Bethpage, told reporters after the tournament that he would endure it again in the future, as long as it was his team hoisting the cup again.


"If the result is the same," McIlroy said, "Absolutely."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

Home/News