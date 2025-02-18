Patrick Mahomes drastically changes up look with new haircut

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback rocks a new hairstyle after losing the Super Bowl followed by the death of his grandfather.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been a good month for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was brutalized in the Super Bowl LIX beatdown by the Philadelphia Eagles ending their three-peat bid, and just days after his grandfather Randy Mahomes passed away. As such, he felt it was a good time to change up his look and start fresh with a new hairstyle.

Mahomes had rocked the longer curly hair that poured out of his signature Chiefs headband and had a pigtail back.

Here’s a look at his hair before he cut it most recently at the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps on the field after the coin toss prior to the Chiefs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
A sad Patrick Mahomes and happy Jalen Hurts appear in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum hours before a parade is expected to arrive celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the 40-22 loss in which Mahomes threw two crucial interceptions in a game that at one point in the fourth quarter was 40-6, he put the blame on himself for the loss and headed home for the offseason. Unfortunately, a few days later the father of Patrick’s mother Randi died at the age of 78.

Pictures surfaced from the memorial service for Randy of Patrick sporting a new clean-cut look without his signature long curls.

He looks good.

Mahomes was Not the only one who got a haircut in the Mahomes family as daughter Sterling, 3, got her first cut bringing mom Brittany to tears, along with son Bronze, 2.

A fresh cut and a fresh start in the offseason will hopefully lead to better things ahead for Patrick and his family.

