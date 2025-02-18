Patrick Mahomes drastically changes up look with new haircut
It hasn’t been a good month for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was brutalized in the Super Bowl LIX beatdown by the Philadelphia Eagles ending their three-peat bid, and just days after his grandfather Randy Mahomes passed away. As such, he felt it was a good time to change up his look and start fresh with a new hairstyle.
Mahomes had rocked the longer curly hair that poured out of his signature Chiefs headband and had a pigtail back.
Here’s a look at his hair before he cut it most recently at the Super Bowl.
After the 40-22 loss in which Mahomes threw two crucial interceptions in a game that at one point in the fourth quarter was 40-6, he put the blame on himself for the loss and headed home for the offseason. Unfortunately, a few days later the father of Patrick’s mother Randi died at the age of 78.
Pictures surfaced from the memorial service for Randy of Patrick sporting a new clean-cut look without his signature long curls.
He looks good.
Mahomes was Not the only one who got a haircut in the Mahomes family as daughter Sterling, 3, got her first cut bringing mom Brittany to tears, along with son Bronze, 2.
A fresh cut and a fresh start in the offseason will hopefully lead to better things ahead for Patrick and his family.
