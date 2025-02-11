Brittany Mahomes moved to tears from emotional note to her and Patrick as parents
It’s been a rough past week for Brittany Mahomes. Some kind words from friends are making it better.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only had to watch the beatdown her husband and the team took in Super Bowl LIX from the Philadelphia Eagles with three-peat history on the line, but had to deal with a couple of mom fails with son Bronze at the aquarium and daughter Sterling on the field for a pregame photo.
About the only thing that did go right during the Super Bowl was Britany’s all-white Chiefs fit and a special family moment before Patrick took the field.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
Now back in Missouri, Brittany got emotional from one friend’s heartfelt note, and was “crying” over another’s kind words that Brittany reposted on Instagram. Jenna, a famous infant sleep coach, who obviously knows the family, wrote the following statement:
“Not only is Patrick a standout football player, changing the game with his talent and integrity both on and off the field, but he's also redefining what fatherhood looks like-even with a full plate.
Britt and Patrick!!! You both have taught me so much. I never knew how much dads wanted to be included in bath time, waking up from naps, or that they cared to know every little detail (fits, naps, how they ate/poop etc) about their kids simply because they wanted to- even having the full days like you do. To so many, you're the #1 football player, but to three little ones, you're the #1 dad-and one of the most incredible fathers I've had the privilege of working with and for. And Britt, you are the glue. The way you juggle it all with grace, little sleep, selflessness, and love is truly inspiring. You're an amazing mom, (like truly. Inspired how you do it all), a wonderful human, and a friend anyone would be lucky to have. I just can't say enough about the kind of people, parents, and role models you both are. This is just a little reminder to the world that kindness matters-and that Patrick is so much more than just a football player.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts mom hang teasing baby Golden glimpse on 'beautiful day'
How sweet.
Brittany and Patrick can now spend time with the couple’s kids, including new baby girl Golden Raye. Hopefully they give the world more than a tiny glimpse soon. Football is a job to Patrick, family is everything. The Mahomes family will be just fine despite the bad past week.
