Brittany Mahomes tears up over adorable ‘first’ for daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes is getting over the Super Bowl with some adorable family moments to make her try and forget what happened in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a rough trip to The Big Easy — as did her husband. Brittany had not one mom fail with son Bronze, 2, at the aquarium, but a second one with Sterling, 3, right before Super Bowl LIX. Then she watched as Patrick and the Chiefs struggled mightily vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the dream of a three-peat ended.
After the game, Brittany got emotional with a friend’s words of encouragement, and then brought to tears by another about her parenting. Speaking of parenting, Sterling helped be mom’s hairdresser before she got her own “first” haircut.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' best Super Bowl moment was adorable Brittany, kids pregame one
Bronze also got his haircut, but we aren’t sure if it was also his “first” since Sterling had her hair all grown out.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts mom hang teasing baby Golden glimpse on 'beautiful day'
Brittany showed the before and after looks of each.
Did Brittany cut their hair? Patrick?
Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school in Texas, and married since 2022. They have Sterling, Bronze, and new baby daughter Golden Raye, who Brittany had on January 12. We’ve only seen the tiniest glimpse of Golden so far.
Adorable moments like these will definitely help take away the sting of the Super Bowl loss.
