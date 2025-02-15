Brittany Mahomes ditches Patrick for her ‘real Valentine’
It’s been a tough past week for Patrick Mahomes as he no doubt is still reeling from the Super Bowl loss. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also came in second as wife Brittany’s Valentine’s choice.
The dream of a Super Bowl three-peat died with a 40-22 whipping at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, last Sunday. About the only thing that went right for Patrick was an adorable pregame moment with his family.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes moved to tears from emotional note to her and Patrick as parents
Now home with his wife and his three kids Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and new baby Golden who was born on January 12, Patrick needed his “homies” to help get over the loss for a Valentine’s party.
While Patrick had his guy time, Brittany hung out with bestie Miranda Hogue, who she called her “real Valentine.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes tears up over adorable ‘first’ for daughter Sterling
Burn. She’s obviously joking but she also didn’t post anything about Patrick on Friday.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts who married in 2022. They’ve had a lot of Valentine’s Days together.
Brittany also had a bad week in New Orleans besides the game itself. She had not hadone mom fail involving son Bronze at the aquarium, but a second with daughter Sterling right before the game.
Whatever Patrick — and Brittany — needs to do to get over last week, a Valentine’s Day party with others looked like a good time even if they had other “valentines.”
