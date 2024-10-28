Patrick Mahomes’ 3 year old easily beats mom Brittany for best fit at Raiders game
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to another win, bringing them to a 7-0 record. His wife Brittany rocked another amazing fit for the game. The real winner, however, was the couple’s daughter who was the most adorable part of Sunday.
Usually we are talking about Mahomes’ performance (or his suit on Sunday), or mom’s fits as good or as awkward as they may be, or her new baby bump selfies as the couple is expecting a third child.
Sunday was all about 3-year-old Sterling Skye Mahomes and her game day fit. She was daddy’s No. 1 fan against the Las Vegas Raiders.
RELATED: Erin Andrews reveals insane inner thoughts for Patrick Mahomes interview
RELATED: Why Patrick Mahomes intentionally has often mocked dad body
It doesn’t get much cuter than that with the Daddy 15 custom dress and the Chiefs colored furry boots.
While Sterling Skye was the clear winner, so were mom and dad. The Chiefs are the NFL’s remaining undefeated team as they go for an unprecendeted third straight Super Bowl. Brittany continued to impress as well.
Patrick and Brittany have been married since 2022, but were high school sweethearts in Texas. They have two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1, with another one on the way.
The Mahomes family had a great day on Sunday, but Sterling Skye and her adorable fit definitely won the day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date