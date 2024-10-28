The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 year old easily beats mom Brittany for best fit at Raiders game

It wasn’t about dad or mom’s performance on Sunday, Sterling Skye Mahomes won the day.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to another win, bringing them to a 7-0 record. His wife Brittany rocked another amazing fit for the game. The real winner, however, was the couple’s daughter who was the most adorable part of Sunday.

Usually we are talking about Mahomes’ performance (or his suit on Sunday), or mom’s fits as good or as awkward as they may be, or her new baby bump selfies as the couple is expecting a third child.

Sunday was all about 3-year-old Sterling Skye Mahomes and her game day fit. She was daddy’s No. 1 fan against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It doesn’t get much cuter than that with the Daddy 15 custom dress and the Chiefs colored furry boots.

While Sterling Skye was the clear winner, so were mom and dad. The Chiefs are the NFL’s remaining undefeated team as they go for an unprecendeted third straight Super Bowl. Brittany continued to impress as well.

Patrick and Brittany have been married since 2022, but were high school sweethearts in Texas. They have two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1, with another one on the way.

The Mahomes family had a great day on Sunday, but Sterling Skye and her adorable fit definitely won the day.

