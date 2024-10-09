The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why NFL fans are too hard on Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes

The global icon and wife of Patrick Mahomes are polarizing for different reasons, especially when it comes to their Chiefs fandom. Aren’t we all overreacting?

Matthew Graham

Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with Brittany Mahomes on October 22, 2023.
Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with Brittany Mahomes on October 22, 2023. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Taylor Swift rubbing Brittany Mahomes’ “new [pregnancy] bump” at the Kansas City Chiefs game of course instantly went viral.

The global pop icon, who’s every move is scrutinized, including whether or not she attends Chiefs games as a health status on her relationship with Travis Kelce, recreated the rubbing of the belly for a new pregnancy with Mrs. Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, who’s married to Kelce’s fellow tight end Blake Bell, at some point during the Chiefs 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

It was spun by every outlet to serve their own bidding and audience, and it’s the perfect microcosm of the microscope both are under constantly. The Athlete Lifestyle is not immune, as we cover the duo extensively with whimsical headlines (heck, look at our related links) about their fits, like whether or not the proud “Mama” of Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” III, 1, is mimicking Swift’s style. For the record, we believe she is not.

Swift, for her part, has proven to be a diehard fan when she does attend NFL games. The 34-year-old superstar, who brought her dad Scott to the MNF game, had a hilarious moment where she was caught on-camera pissed off when a deflected Patrick Mahomes pass was intercepted at the goal line. Iin every photo you see shared on social media from the game, the pop legend is relaxing and celebrating behind the scenes after the game with Kelce, who also just turned 35 on Oct. 5(1989 of course), having a good time with family and friends.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell recreate their "new [pregnancy] bump" photo. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mrs. Mahomes, 29, (oh look at that, also the same age as her husband) for her part, is always doting on her children and supporting her husband, while also expanding her business acumen, sharing co-ownership of the very successful Kansas City Current of the NWSL, currently sitting fourth in the standings and headed for the playoffs, which start next month.

Yes, you might not like their political stances. You might not like their fits. Heck, you might not even like their men. And that’s all fair. That’s your prerogative in a country that’s deeply divided about many things.

But when you see both of them interact with their inner circle, and with each other, they genuinely seem to be having a good time, whether it’s at the US Open with their famous hug or birthday bashes, and especially at NFL games, where most other fan bases are understandably envious of the Chiefs historic run, with an undefeated 5-0 record going into the bye week, going for a third consecutive Super Bowl, and fourth overall.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes
Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes while attending the US Open with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

It’s easy to be a hater. 

In the end though, Mrs. Mahomes is by every measure a great wife, having been with her husband since high school, and mother. Swift, who is literally the most popular woman on the planet, tries to keep it as real as possible for her man at NFL games. Even a poll of NFL players believe Swift’s attendance was overwhelmingly positive.

That seems pretty alright.

