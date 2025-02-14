Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan flexes glam look, Finland 'Suomi WAG jackets'
Game 1 of the 4 Nations Face-Off is officially in the books for Team Finland, but it was unfortunately a 6-1 shellacking at the hands of Team USA.
Despite Team Finland struggling on the ice, the supporters were out in full force bringing their A-game, especially the WAGs.
Jordan Leigh, the fiancée of Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Laine, took over the official NHL Instagram account and shared a look at her day leading up to the puck drop.
MORE: Jeremy Swayman's gf Alessandra rocks custom USA WAGs jacket at 4 Nations Face-Off
She not only showed off the glam look she rocked to the Bell Centre, but the custom "Suomi WAG jackets" that the Team Finland WAGs had made for the tournament. "Suomi" is the Finnish word for Finland.
The custom trench coats feature player numbers on the bottom in monochromatic patches, "Four Nations" embroidered on the sleeve, with "Suomi" patches on the back continuing the monochromatic theme and player names on the collar.
MORE: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory
That's a great way to stand out.
The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team Finald is a showdown against Team Sweden on Saturday, February 15.
